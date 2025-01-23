A 51-year-old Neighbourhood watch member Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa was shot dead at the weekend while safeguarding the Enkanini informal settlement at Makhaza Khayelitsha. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Media

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is offering a reward to solve the murder of the neighbourhood watch member who was gunned down while on patrol.

Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa, 51, was walking in Enkanini informal settlement when unknown suspects shot him on 17 January.

The Ezimfeneni Neighbourhood Watch member had been patrolling since 2013.

On the night he died, he was walking with eight other people.

His partner and fellow patroller Boniswa Sitoto said it sounded like fireworks when the suspects opened fire at the deceased.

“He fell down and that is when I knew that he was shot. He took his last breath when others were trying to call an ambulance. I told them he was gone.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the Western Cape Provincial detectives are seeking the assistance of the public for information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of those responsible for the senseless killing of 51-year-old Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa in Nkanini on Friday.

“Makhaza police responded to a complaint in the Ezimfeneni informal settlement near Enkanini at about 11.30pm, where they found the body of the victim who succumbed to gunshot wounds... He was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel.

“The motive for this attack is now the subject of an investigation by the South African Police Service.”

Swartbooi said four unidentified men were mentioned as persons of interest and detectives would like to interview them in connection with the incident.

“A reward of up to R100 000 is therefore offered for any information that will assist to apprehend those responsible for the murder of Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa.”

The police appealed to anyone who can shed light on the circumstances surrounding this incident to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively contact the investigating officer Detective Constable Sibusiso Manqindi on 072 980 2764.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais said, “I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our slain Neighbourhood Watch member. This is a tragedy. He was trying to make Makhaza a safer place when he was killed. I urge any members of the public who may be able to assist the South African Police Service in the investigation into this attack."

[email protected]