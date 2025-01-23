Grade 1 learner survives fall after being locked in classroom

A Grade 1 learner jumped out of the window at De Heide Primary School in Bredasdorp, Western Cape. Picture: File

After being locked in the classroom at De Heide Primary School in Bredasdorp, a Grade 1 learner jumped from the first floor and is fortunate to still be alive.

The 6-year-old had reportedly had been hiding inside the classroom when the teacher locked the door on Wednesday morning.

Around 11 am, he was transferred to Otto Du Plessis Hospital after being hurried to a clinic after falling through the window.

The boy was kept under observation overnight and discharged on Thursday morning.

According to a community member, the child was found lying on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth.

“The child was locked inside the class while the assembly was on.

“He jumped from the first floor, and he was injured and unable to move. The school then transported him to the hospital.

“I believe that the boy may have broken his arms and legs. He is at home and will go back to school, maybe next week.”

The Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed the incident took place.

“I confirmed that no learner passed away. The educator did a roll call at 8am. A Grade 1 learner allegedly hid in the classroom when the teacher had lined up the learners.

“She allegedly checked the classroom and locked the door. The learner then allegedly jumped out the window.

“He was taken to the hospital and I can confirm that he has no broken bones or serious injuries.

“The principal is investigating the incident to determine negligence. The incident was reported to safe schools.”

Parents for Equal Education SA (PEESA) founder, Vanessa le Roux, said the incident occurred out of negligence and called the department to hold the teacher accountable.

“How do you close the class and not notice that one child is still in there. And where is the roll call? Because in roll call, the teacher should have noticed that the child is not there with the assembly.

“The department can say anything, this was negligence, someone must be held accountable for the negligence that happened at the school.”

[email protected]