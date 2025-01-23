Call for increased police presence at schools after principal’s murder in Kraaifontein

Western Cape police have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed a school principal on the Ekuthuleni Primary School grounds in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein, on Thursday morning. A woman was also injured in the shooting and had to be hospitalised. Photographer: Ayanda Ndamane/ Independent Newspapers

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has called for police visibility around schools following the brutal murder of a school principal in Kraaifontein, Cape Town.

Dr Jeffery P. Sigudla was driving into Ekuthuleni Primary School with his wife when they were attacked on Thursday morning, in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

The principal died on the scene while his widow was shot in the leg and rushed to hospital.

A witness said the victim had just arrived at the school when he was attacked.

“He lost control of the vehicle and the shooters went to the car where they fired more bullets at the occupants.

“The children were left traumatised by the incident. And the education department was there to provide counselling to the children.”

School Governing Body (SGB) member Linda Pito said Sigudla was in front of the school about to get out of his vehicle.

“His wife, who is a deputy principal at Bloekombos High School, was going to take the car with her. But before they got out of the car, the assailants killed Sigudla, he died in a hail of bullets and his wife was hit in the leg.

“We are shocked that someone who was such a hard worker was killed in this manner.

“He was a quiet person, very humble and a man of a few words. He loved progress, he took the school and put it on another level and completely changed it.

“We have lived with Sigudla for more than 25 years in this area, until he became principal.”

Pito said the motive was unknown.

“We will wait for the law to take its course. We want the police to investigate, we want answers.

“This is not the first time a teacher who has positively impacted children’s futures has been killed. Vuyo Duna, a high school teacher was gunned down as he was leaving his house for work in February 2022.

“We urge the Minister of Police to come to our ward and hear what we have to say about the safety and also visit the family of the deceased.”

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) secretary-general Sibongile Kwazi said this was an unfortunate situation.

“We need teachers, alive, and SADTU recently launched a campaign called I’m a school fan, calling for safety in school, calling for the communities, learners and teachers to ensure schools are safe.

“This falls against our own campaign. We are calling upon the police to leave no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators and to be visible in schools in violent areas, especially in the morning and afternoon because in the cases where teachers were shot at school it happened in the early mornings before the school.

“If there were police, we believe this would not have happened,” Kwazi said.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives were on the scene combing the area for clues following a fatal shooting incident on Thursday morning at a primary school in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein.

“At about 7am two persons stopped at the entrance of a school at Henzekile Street, Bloekombos, in their white Mahindra vehicle.

“Three unidentified males approached the victims’ vehicle and opened fire at them, which led to the death of a 54-year-old male and an injured female who was admitted to hospital. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.”

He said anyone with information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais said: “This case is receiving the highest priority. My deepest condolences go to the family and loved ones of the deceased, as well as to the whole school community. I hope the injured recover fully. I have the greatest confidence in the detectives who are on the case. The community must please assist.”

Education MEC David Maynier said this is a terrible tragedy for the school and community.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the principal’s loved ones. Our district team was on the ground at the school to offer support to the staff and learners on Thursday and in the coming days. We trust that the SAPS will leave no stone unturned in locating and apprehending the perpetrators.”

