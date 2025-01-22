A Piketberg man appeared in court after his mom was beaten to death. Picture: File

An 81-year-old woman died after she was allegedly assaulted by her son at a small farm holding.

The incident happened on Sunday near Piketberg on the West Coast.

The victim was taken to Tygerberg Hospital where she died on Tuesday.

Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation Executive Director, Billy Claasen, said: “According to reports, the 81-year-old woman was brutally assaulted by her 54-year-old son in the early hours of Sunday morning, 19 January. She was taken to Piketberg Hospital under the pretence that she had suffered a sugar attack.

“It is further reported that the medical personnel at the hospital informed the Piketberg police that it was indeed an assault. Sadly, the victim passed away on Tuesday morning at Tygerberg Hospital. The son has been charged with murder.

Billy Claasen of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation condemned the attack of the elderly woman. Picture: Supplied

“We applaud the swift actions of Piketberg Hospital and the Piketberg SAPS, who immediately acted in this case and initially charged the suspect with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).”

Claasen condemned the attack and called on the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the police to ensure the accused remains in custody.

“We condemn the attack and murder of a pensioner on a farm near Piketberg in the strongest possible terms. This was a barbaric attack on a member of the agricultural community in our beautiful region. Agriculture is the economic hub of our region, and the West Coast is one of the key food baskets of the Western Cape province and the country.

“Crime affects us all, and we need to unite in the fight against it in our area. We deserve to live and work in a safe environment and in harmony with one another. It is essential to look after our parents, respect them, and protect them — especially older persons. We call on the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) and SAPS to oppose bail and ensure the suspect remains behind bars.

“We convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased and the agricultural community.”

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer, Joseph Swartbooi, explained: “Piketberg police responded to a complaint on Sunday, 19 January. Upon arrival at a local hospital, they found an 80-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.

“As a result of the injuries sustained, the victim was transported to a provincial hospital in the City of Cape Town District.

“We can confirm that the victim was pronounced dead in hospital by the medical personnel.

“The suspect who fled the scene was arrested on Monday, 20 January 2025 for the murder.

“The 54-year-old man made a court appearance in the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 January and was remanded in custody until his next appearance. The motive for this attack is believed to be domestic-related. Piketberg police are investigating a case of murder.”

The police appealed to anyone with information to please call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or alternatively use the MySAPS application anonymously.

NPA spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said: “The State can confirm that Andrew Bilson appeared at the Piketberg Magistrate’s Court where he is charged with the alleged murder of his mother.

“His case has been postponed to 28 January 2025 for further investigation and bail application.“

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson, Siyabulela Monakali, said this case highlights the alarming vulnerability of elderly people to violence, particularly domestic violence.

“This brutal incident not only calls for justice for the victim but also demands urgent action to address the systemic factors contributing to the abuse and neglect of our elderly population.

“This case also tragically underscores the heightened vulnerability of elderly individuals, particularly elderly women, to domestic violence and abuse.

“Older persons are often subjected to multiple layers of risk, including physical frailty, social isolation, and dependence on others for care, which makes them more susceptible to violence, neglect, and exploitation. In many instances, the perpetrators of such violence are those closest to the victim, further compounding the trauma.”

[email protected]