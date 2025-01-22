ANC vs former MP in court next week over party’s candidate list removal

FORMER ANC MP Boy Mamabolo’s application, which takes the ANC to task for unceremoniously axing him from lists of candidates for Parliament ahead of last year’s national and provincial elections is set down for next week.

South Gauteng High Court Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau will hear arguments in Mamabolo’s application for a wide range of relief against the former governing party.

Mamabolo alleges that after being nominated by various branches in accordance with the party’s constitution and/or its electoral rules, he received enough nominations for his name to be entered into the provincial to national list for Limpopo.

The ex-ANC Youth League member also expressed his concerns about potential manipulation of the list and provided the high court with WhatsApp correspondence sent to him.

The messages stated that there were plans to ensure that he aligned with certain individuals within the ANC to make sure that his name remained on the provincial to national list ahead of the highly contested May 2024 elections.

According to Mamabolo, he found the suggestion to be absurd and contrary to the ethos of the ANC constitution and his good conscience as the organisation’s member.

”I naturally did not engage to the suggestion or to align myself in what I considered to be an attempt to bribe my allegiance in a most improper and underhand manner,” he told the high court.

Judge Mudau struck Mamabolo’s case off the roll in April last year, weeks before the polls.

Mamabolo has asked why the ANC removed him from number five on the list with more than 150 votes and then moved to number 22.

He was later removed from the list completely.

Monday’s application is intended to review, correct or set aside the decision which led to the selection and finalisation of the final list of candidates selected for the national legislature.

