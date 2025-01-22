Amanzimtoti’s Pipeline Beach lifeguard tower faces demolition amid safety concerns

The lifeguard tower building at Pipeline Beach in Amanzimtoti will be demolished by the end of this month. Picture: Andre Beetge

The eThekwini Municipality will demolish the lifeguard tower building at the Pipeline Beach in Amanzimtoti by the end of this month.

The estimated amount to demolish the building is R700 000. The eThekwini Community Services Committee’s report in a full council meeting stated that the demolition follows an assessment conducted, which revealed that structural damage to the facility is beyond repair.

The report stated that the building is situated in a coastal region, and there is constant exposure to salt water, high winds and moisture thus leading to accelerated corrosion of the concrete building structure, and compromising the structural integrity.

The report stated that the building poses a health and safety risk to occupants due to the concrete slowly collapsing.

The structural engineer was engaged to further assess the building and has confirmed that it is no longer structurally viable and recommended demolition.

The report stated that as a precautionary measure and taking into account safety issues during the busy festive season, the demolition will be conducted at the end of January.

During consideration at the executive committee level, some councillors cited that the amount required is exorbitant, considering that the building is small.

However, an explanation was given that the building had been condemned by the Engineering Unit and required demolition. For the lifeguard services to continue, the municipality will erect temporary structures while the permanent structure is being constructed in the next financial year.

Democratic Alliance Councillor Andre Beetge said the Umdloti Beach lifeguard tower was demolished 10 years ago and nothing was rebuilt in its place.

Beetge said the Amanzimtoti Main Beach lifeguard tower was demolished in 2007, adding that the city demolished without plans to rebuild a structure.

“At Umdloti, the containers and ablution facilities are still standing there slowly rusting away and nothing has been rebuilt. It will be the same scenario in Amanzimtoti. At the Winklespruit Beach, the lifeguard and tower is standing empty.”

Beetge said the city should look at retaining some aspects of the tower so that it can be functional sooner.

The lifeguard tower building has structural defects. I Andre Beetge

ActionSA’s Saneli Zuma said lifeguards face enormous pressure.

“We ask the municipality what alternative structure will be provided for lifeguards. Their role in lifeguarding and saving the lives of people cannot be compromised,” Zuma said.

[email protected]