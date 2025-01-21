Gauteng police hunt for killers of witness outside Lenasia court

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two suspects believed to be behind the murder of a key witness in a 2021 Eldorado Park murder case. Picture: Archives

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for two men reported to have opened fire and killed a would-be witness in an ongoing Eldorado Park murder case, which was set to begin on Tuesday.

This is after two suspects allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old male outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

the deceased was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial on Tuesday and never made it to the trial after he was gunned down.

As investigations began, police cordoned off the scene while they probed the incident.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the police are still on a manhunt for the two alleged suspects.

“It is reported that the deceased was standing outside the court when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot at him, without saying a word. He was declared dead on the scene,” said Masondo.

Masondo revealed that the court matter dates back to 2021 and was meant to start on the same day of his killing.

“The information at our disposal is that two witnesses in this case were standing outside court when they were accosted by the two armed suspects. They then started shooting at them without saying a word. For now, we have launched a manhunt for the two suspects. We have since opened a case of murder,” he said.

Masondo said further details will be communicated at a later stage as the police are still on a search for the killers.

