Tragedy strikes Makhaza as neighbourhood watch member is shot during patrol

Mandilakhe Tshwete

The Makhaza Community Police Forum has raised the alarm about the safety of crime fighters following the murder of a neighbourhood watch member.

Monwabisi Mkhutshulwa was shot at about 10pm on Friday night while on patrol.

He was with 9 other members when three unknown suspects opened fire at him.

His partner and fellow patroller Boniswa Stoto said: “We left our home and joined other members, we saw a guy walking on the road, he was drunk, so we told him to go home.

“And we saw him again and told him the same thing. And the third time we saw him was when we walked through a dark passage and he told us that he was finally going home to sleep.

“I was walking in front, Monwabisi told me to walk behind him. Another member was busy looking for the torch because we couldn’t see, and while we waited, I had not noticed that Monwabisi was walking ahead.

“We then heard loud bangs and I thought it was fireworks, but the shots were continuous. He didn’t make a sound. I only noticed that he was shot when he fell on the ground.”

Stoto said their children have been left severely traumatised.

“He was very close to our 17-year-old daughter, she has not been able to eat and our son just sleeps most of the time.

“I feel numb, I don’t know what is happening to me because he died in front of me.”

Their neighbour and friend Nokwanda Xwayi said Monwabisi was their community’s handyman.

“He was a friendly guy; we are going to suffer. He was helpful and was a community plumber and handyman. He gave up everything to help us. He would help with youth events because he wanted to redirect children from criminal activities.”

Makhaza CPF spokesperson Thembelani Nondumo said crime fighters are scared to patrol after the incident.

“Monwabisi was gunned down while on duty. The police should provide additional vehicles to ensure patrollers are accompanied by officers.

“The police minister should allocate more resources, the neighbourhood members don’t even have radios, they are not connected, they rely on their cellphones to contact the police.

“We also need more vans as we only have two vehicles for three sectors.”

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile condemned the killing of Mkhutshulwa.

“On Friday at about 11pm, a group of neighbourhood watch members were patrolling in Ezimfeneni, Nkanini informal settlement in Makhaza when they came across a group of men who were standing on the corner of the street.

“It is reported that gunshots were heard and the deceased was hit in the shoulder and leg.

“A murder docket was registered for further investigation surrounding the circumstances of the incident and to bring those responsible to book.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Anroux Marais expressed shock at the murder.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our slain neighbourhood watch member. This is a tragedy.

“He was trying to make Makhaza a safer place when he was killed. I urge any members of the public, who may be able to assist the South African Police Service in the investigation into this attack, to provide information.”

