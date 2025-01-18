SPCA calls for urgent action to protect working horses and ponies in Cape Town

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has turned to the City of Cape Town to help protect working equines.

Spokesperson Belinda Abraham said that in the past six months, they had intervened in at least six distressing cases of horses and ponies being subjected to extreme cruelty in Cape Town.

These animals were rescued while carrying broken vehicles loaded on carts.

“These heart-breaking incidents highlight a systemic issue of exploitation that demands urgent attention and collective action to prevent further suffering.

“One of the most shocking cases we encountered occurred in September 2024 in Kensington, where a young pony named Hope was discovered struggling under the weight of an unthinkable load.

“Hope, weighing just 360kg, was forced to pull a cart loaded with an engineless vehicle and four passengers.

“The combined weight of the cart and vehicle alone reached a staggering 990kg — nearly three times her body weight. Hope’s muscles trembled with exertion, and she arrived at the SPCA lame and in distress.”

Hope was the first of three to be rescued from exactly the same circumstances.

“In November 2024, a similar incident occurred on Highlands Drive in Mitchells Plain involving Spirit, where a severely underweight stallion, weighing only 240kg, was found pulling a cart carrying a broken vehicle that tipped the scales at 980kg.

“In addition to being overworked, overburdened, and underfed, Spirit’s hooves were also neglected,” Abraham said.

“Most recently, a third case has come to light, this time involving Lady Grace, a petite and undernourished pony forced to haul a cart along Old Strandfontein Road in Ottery, yet again loaded with a broken vehicle and weighing more than three times her weight. Like the others, Lady Grace’s hooves were in dire condition, and she is underweight.”

The SPCA said aside from the suffering caused by the heavy loads these ponies were pulling, the neglect they lived with daily was very apparent in their physical condition.

Abraham added all these cases violate Section 2(1)(a) of the Animals Protection Act No. 71 of 1962, which prohibits overloading animals. Convictions under this law carry fines of up to R40 000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months.

“Furthermore, the South African National Standards (SANS) for working equines — which establish weight limits to protect the health and welfare of these animals — were blatantly disregarded.

“Despite their importance, these standards require broader enforcement and awareness to safeguard working animals effectively.

“Recognising the need for proactive relief, the SPCA engaged with the City of Cape Town on 15 January to discuss meaningful solutions for the welfare of working equines. The meeting was highly positive, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to proactive measures that protect working equines.

“As a result, the SPCA is optimistic about future collaboration to develop and implement practical solutions that balance animal welfare and the needs of owners who rely on working animals for their livelihoods. We are committed to finding a solution that benefits the welfare of animals and supports sustainable livelihoods.”

She said Grace needs a special diet to recover.

“We need the public’s help. Her recovery requires a special diet of oat hay, lucerne, and supplements to rebuild her strength. She also needs expert care from an equine farrier and dentist — services the SPCA must outsource at considerable expense.”

