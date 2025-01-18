Devastating fire in Langa displaces hundreds of residents

Hundreds of Langa residents were left destitute as fire consumed their homes in the early hours of Friday morning.

In just two hours, 25 shacks and eight hostels were razed in Special Quarters on Harlem Avenue.

As the City of Cape Town assessed the damage and loss, the Gift of the Givers (GOTG) team assisted the fire victims with supplies.

City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said they received an emergency call at approximately 1.20am regarding informal structures alight in Langa.

“The incident was verified by CCTV cameras in the area. The officer in charge at the nearby Epping Fire Station called for additional resources en route to the fire, based on the density of the area and the prevailing wind conditions.

“We had 10 frontline fire resources on scene and over 40 staff battling the blaze.

“By 3.30am, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that razed several structures and left a number of persons displaced. No injuries or fatalities were reported and the cause is still unclear.”

Community member, Queen Mhayi, said the fire started from one shack that was inbetween others.

“It spread quickly, but people managed to get out unharmed, many of them couldn’t save their belongings, so they took what they could. They lost their important documents like IDs.”

Ward councillor Lwazi Pakade confirmed that the fire destroyed over 25 shacks and eight hostels in Special Quarters, leaving many people displaced.

“Upon arrival, we brought the relevant departments from the city, including Disaster Management and Informal Settlements to start a process of getting the correct information about the fire victims.

“While we are waiting for formal assistance from our government departments, we would like to thank the Gift of the Givers for their rapid response after we informed them of the fire.

“If anyone would like to assist with school stationery, clothes, food, or any soft relief, please do not hesitate to contact us.

“We will continue on-site, helping our people until their lives return to normal.”

The Gift of the Givers are on the ground to assist the people affected by the fire. Picture: Supplied

The GOTG project manager, Ali Sablay, said as the days of the year continue so does the spread of fire in informal settlements around the province.

“Our team was alerted to the fire incident on Friday morning at the Special Quarters informal settlements, in which about 150 people were displaced.

“We dispatched a team to do an assessment. We delivered our first batch of humanitarian aid in terms of hot meals, blankets, personal hygiene care packs, etc. Our teams will be on the ground on Saturday to see the devastation as the community members have lost everything, new school uniforms, all the stationery and their food items completely burnt out.

“We will continue to provide food and drinking water over the next five days.”

Sablay said they have assisted victims in 30 fire incidents during the festive season.

“We are still on the ground in Kosovo where a fire broke out, leaving 400 people displaced.

“Our teams are also helping at Sweet Home Farm in Samora Machel. We are also in Deep Freeze in Makhaza and Lwandle and we were also alerted of a fire in Blackheath. Our teams will continue to monitor the situation and we are still on standby for various incidents that may occur.

“It has been a very busy festive season for the GOTG teams.”

