The erection of a high-rising fence and the narrowband amber (NBA) LEDs lights at the Sutherland Community Healthcare Clinic has resulted in a stand-off between the members of the Sutherland Tourism Association and the Sutherland local government. Picture: Supplied

In a situation that has heightened tensions within the Northern Cape community of Sutherland, the Department of Public Works and the Department of Science and Technology stand accused of violating the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act.

This controversy arises from the recent construction of an imposing fence and the installation of security lights at the Sutherland Community Healthcare Clinic, which has sparked anger among local leaders who feel sidelined in the decision-making process.

Community leaders have voiced their discontent, revealing that attempts to engage with government departments regarding the renovations have fallen on deaf ears, with officials seemingly passing the buck instead of addressing legitimate concerns.

This dissatisfaction comes amidst the Department of Science and Technology's approval of the 3077-Sutherland Community Healthcare: Lighting Application, a development that impacts the Sutherland Central Astronomy Advantage Area (SCAAA).

In a statement, Mere Kgampe, who has since left the department, clarified that the Astronomy Management Authority (AMA) had accepted design changes proposed by MVD Kalahari Consulting Engineers and Town Planners.

These modifications aimed to comply with sections of the SCAAA Regulations, ensuring the use of fully shielded lighting, restricted light emissions, and the implementation of narrowband amber (NBA) LEDs.

“The proposed design changes are acceptable to AMA, and approval is hereby granted, subject to strict application and supervision during the construction and installation phases,” Kgampe noted.

However, local tourism leaders, spearheaded by Professor Marius Venter, counter that these decisions run contrary to their efforts in positioning Sutherland as an “Astro Tourism” destination.

“As the chairperson of the Sutherland Tourism Association, I have been tasked with promoting this area, yet the height of the new security fence and the brightness of the lights hinders our operations,” Venter lamented.

He pointed to the clear violations of the Karoo Hoogland Municipality Land Use Scheme, insisting that they warrant urgent investigation.

Venter’s frustration has been echoed by many who believe the extensive renovations have resulted in an unnecessary financial drain on the municipality.

“It would be an understatement to say they have gone overboard. The clinic, which has now been downgraded from a hospital to an outpatient facility, should not be incurring such exorbitant costs for security upgrades,” he added.

On the other hand, Rosalind Skelton, the managing director at the National Research Foundation-South African Astronomical Observatory (NRF-SAAO), defended the need for strict lighting regulations.

“Astro-tourism is vital for Sutherland, and protecting our dark skies benefits both the observatory and the community. While we recognise the need for security, we are committed to collaborating with stakeholders to ensure that both astronomical integrity and local economies are sustained,” Skelton asserted.

She confirmed that the recently established lighting regulations aim to mitigate light pollution while preserving the scientific capabilities of the observatory.

“The revised lighting design, which includes using narrowband amber LEDs operating at 30% of total illumination, serves to significantly reduce brightness and lessen any negative impacts on scientific activities,” she stated.

Attempts to get a comment from the provincial spokesperson for the Northern Cape Public Works Department, Crystal Robertson, were unsuccessful at the time of going to print as she was reportedly on leave.

[email protected]