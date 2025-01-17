Eastern Cape launches innovative aviation school to boost STEM education

An aviation school has been launched in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Sourced

The Eastern Cape government has unveiled a pioneering aviation school at the 43 Air School in Port Alfred, marking a significant milestone in the province’s education sector.

Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane and MEC for Education Fundile Gade officiated the launch on Friday morning, celebrating what they described as a transformative initiative.

Provincial spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie described the aviation school as a landmark achievement in implementing the Three-Stream Model, which seeks to diversify educational opportunities.

The Eastern Cape Aviation School aims to establish a high school for Aerospace Science focusing on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

She said this initiative, made possible through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Eastern Cape Department of Education (ECDoE) and 43 Air School, includes the introduction of aero-maritime studies at Port Alfred High School (PAHS).

“The programme reflects the provincial government’s commitment to curriculum diversity, equipping learners with the knowledge, skills, and competencies essential for South Africa’s economic growth,” Rantjie said.

The programme will initially accommodate Grade 10 pupils, selected from various districts in the Eastern Cape, and focuses on preparing future leaders in occupational fields such as aviation and engineering.

Premier Mabuyane emphasised the international standard of 43 Air School and its potential to integrate pupils from underprivileged backgrounds.

“This is massive and it can’t just be about our province but about international schools. Out of the 180 schools that are here, this is the best school. It provides all the necessary facilities that you need. We are in a global space, lots of kids who are at the school from the African diaspora, and a number of pilots from other African countries are trained here.

“This is a quintile 5 school, which means that ordinary children from destitute families would never have had the opportunity to attend, given the annual school fees of approximately R1.4 million.

“With the work that we are doing, improving the results in the Eastern Cape, getting about 45 000 Bachelor passes, more improvement on science and mathematics, that tells you our kids, especially those who are from the deep rural areas, are ready for the challenge that is presented to them.

“We are bringing them here and integrating them, ensuring the school does not remain an ivory tower but becomes part of the local development, aligning with provincial interests and inclusivity. We are not going to downgrade the school, but it will still uphold its international standard,” Mabuyane said.

“We are giving bursaries, we encourage kids to pass maths and physics.”

MEC Gade highlighted the province’s strategic approach to addressing gaps in the curriculum, particularly the absence of aviation-focused education.

“Three years ago, we initiated negotiations to either acquire shares in or purchase 43 Air School. When this was not feasible, we developed a hybrid model: sponsoring 25 students in tertiary-level aviation studies and introducing an aviation-focused high school curriculum at Port Alfred High School,” Gade explained.

Chairperson of 43 Air School, Attie Niemann, highlighted the school’s global reputation.

“We train airline pilots, engineers, and air traffic controllers, hosting students from over 50 nationalities. We are the preferred supplier for national airlines like Indigo in India and Vietnam Airlines, as well as for military pilot training. Currently, we have 350 students,” Niemann said.

[email protected]