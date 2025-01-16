Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko hands over donation of school shoes to Principal Ilze Lombard during a visit at Tshwane Secondary School in Pretoria inner-city. Picture: Oupa Mokoena.

Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said on Thursday that her department will roll out Implanon implants among school-going girls to prevent teenage pregnancies.

She emphasised that parental consent is crucial, saying that once parents sign the consent form, learners will be required to undergo the Implanon implant procedure.

She was speaking during her visit to Tshwane Secondary School in the Pretoria inner-city, which was part of the province's back-to-school drive.

Her commitment to curb teenage pregnancies comes amid concerns over the rising rate of teenage pregnancies in the country with Gauteng recording at least 31 cases recently.

She said while teenage pregnancy is a growing concern in society, the school has reported a relatively low rate of teenage pregnancy.

Nkomo-Ralehoko remarked that some of the teenage pregnancies were as a result of children being raped and “that is why we are coming with the Implanon that we are inserting on the left arm of a child so that the child doesn’t have to take pills”.

“It is on top of my priority because when I saw a 13-year-old child with a baby I realised there is a problem in our province,” she said.

She said, to date, Gauteng has had 31 cases of teenage pregnancy this year.

“Even with 31 of the children between 15 and 19 we do not need them to fall pregnant. We need them to be in the right state of mind because it comes with social ills and diseases,” she said.

She said the cost of each Implanon implant is R3 000, but a total budget for the programme will officially be made known in March.

Asked if the insertion of Implanon is going to be compulsory, she said: “It is going to be compulsory for as long as the mother and the father sign a consent form.”

She highlighted some pressing infrastructure needs at the school, saying it requires new ablution blocks, fencing and building infrastructure upgrades.

Karabo Ozah, head of the Centre for Child Law at the University of Pretoria, said according to the Children's Act 38 of 2005, children over the age of 12 have the right to access contraceptives.

The Act stipulates that no person can refuse to sell or provide condoms to a child above 12 years old, either for purchase or free of charge.

The Act further states that children aged 12 and above can access contraceptives, excluding condoms, without requiring parental or caregiver consent, provided they request it themselves.

Contraceptives other than condoms may be provided to a child on his or her request without the consent of the parent or care-giver if the child is at least 12 years of age, according to the Act.

Ozah said Section 134 must also be read with Section 129 of the Children’s Act which regulates access to medical treatment for children.

She said the Children’s Act provisions set out the age of consent to contraceptives without parental consent at 12 years of age.

“The section means that even where there is parental consent to access contraceptives by a parent, the child must also consent. It is very important to note section 134(2)(b) and 134(2)(c) makes it clear that such a process should include giving proper medical advice and undertaking a medical examination before contraceptive is provided to the child. Where the child is under the age of 12 years of age parental consent is always required,” she said.

Principal Ilze Lombard welcomed Nkomo-Ralehoko's visit, appreciating the supportive gesture, which includes the donation of school shoes, sanitary pads and backpacks.

“She also enquired about teenage pregnancy at our school which is very low. And that is one of the things they want to manage - teenage pregnancies,” she said.

The school with more than 500 learners recorded an improvement in the matric pass rate, from last year’s 69.4% to 79.03.

