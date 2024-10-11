JMPD warns of traffic disruptions as ANCYL march to JSE in Joburg to demand jobs

05 A metro police officer does his best to control a major early morning traffic jam in JHB CBD. Picture: Antoine de Ras

05 A metro police officer does his best to control a major early morning traffic jam in JHB CBD. Picture: Antoine de Ras

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) had warned motorists about traffic jams throughout various roads across Johannesburg as a result of the National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) march.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji will be spearheading the march aimed at raising awareness and demanding action on critical economic issues affecting the youth of South Africa.

According to youth league national spokesperson Wesley Kgang, the march will highlight key issues such as unemployment, inequality, economic transformation, access to quality education and job opportunities.

“The ANCYL will present a memorandum to government and private sector stakeholders with actionable demands to address these pressing concerns,” he said in a media statement.

This comes just days fter the Congress of South African Trade (Cosatu) painted the streets red and yellow in a nationwide strike against unemployment, retrenchments, the rising cost of living, economic growth, and workers’ rights.

JMPD spokeswoman, Xolani Fihla, said the march was expected to start at 6am and conclude by approximately 3.30pm, with traffic congestion expected to increase as a result.

He said about 2,100 people will attend the march.

The participants are expected to assemble at Beyers Naude Square in the Johannesburg CBD, following this route:

• Start at 54 Pixley Isaka ka Seme Street (Chief Albert Luthuli House) proceeding North.

• Turn left into Pritchard Street.

• Turn right into Ntemi Piliso Street.

• Proceed straight into Bertha Street.

• Continue onto Jan Smuts Avenue.

• Turn right into St Andrews Road.

• Turn left into St. Davids PI/Oxford Road.

• Proceed along Oxford Road, ultimately leading to Rivonia Road.

• Turn left into Maude Street and arrive at the JSE.

Fihla advised motorists to expect significant traffic disruptions along the entire route of the march.

“We urge motorists to plan their journeys accordingly, consider alternative routes, and exercise patience.”

He said law enforcement officials will be deployed throughout the march to monitor the event and assist with traffic control on the affected routes.

