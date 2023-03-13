Diesel spill leads to heavy traffic on the N1 North near William Nicol Drive

Pretoria - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said the road has been partially closed on the N1 North before William Nicol Drive following a diesel spill on Monday afternoon.

Speaking to IOL, JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the after the spill occurred, the N1 north highway had to be closed.

“At the present moment, two lanes have been opened for traffic to flow, so we can still expect some delays on the N1 North heading towards the scene,” he said.

Fihla said when officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle that spilled the oil had already driven off.

“We cannot determine which caused the spillage at this present moment,” he said.

U/D) 325442: Diesel Spillage on N1 Northbound before William Nicol Dr, 2 lanes closed. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/ksfPKqfZH0 — ITRAFFIC (GP) (@itrafficgp) March 13, 2023

Meanwhile, last week, the JMPD said it arrested 10 road users for travelling at excessive speeds.

Top of the offenders’ list is a BMW motorbike rider arrested travelling at a whopping 237km/h in a 120km/h zone.

Fihla said stopping a speedster on the freeways is a complex process which involves police officers stationed at different points communicating over radios.

The JMPD said speeding, just like driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and negligent driving, is one of the major causes of serious and fatal accidents that have been observed in and around Joburg.

“So in our efforts to ensure that the roads are safe and that road fatalities are reduced, the JMPD has been conducting speed operations within the City of Johannesburg,” he said.

10x motorists arrested for speeding by #JMPD High Speed officers. The highest speed was a BMW motorbike rider that was travelling at a speed of 237km/h on a 120km zone.



All suspects were detained at Diepsloot Saps. #JoburgRoadSafety#SaferJoburg#ManjeNamhlanje pic.twitter.com/mAkBwNb30P — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) March 6, 2023

IOL