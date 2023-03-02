Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

Don’t say this new Proteas team didn’t warn you because this type of Test cricket requires an age restriction. It’s unadulterated action that is definitely not for the faint of heart. It’s certainly not for the purist because it will be ugly sometimes, but it is entertaining.

Eleven wickets fell in the final two sessions of the second day of this riveting first Test between South Africa and the West Indies.

There was no precursor to what was to come after the tourists had meandered to 136/3 at tea.

SA had earlier been dismissed for 342 — adding a further 28 runs to their overnight total — with Alzarri Joseph (5/81) picking up his maiden Test “five-for” in the process. The tourists lost their last eight wickets for 90 runs to mirror the Proteas’ lower-order collapse the previous day.

Northwood High School and non-profit organisation Adopt a River Eco Solutions recently visited Beachwood Mangroves Beach, which neighbours the Umgeni River mouth, and cleaned up the beach in an effort to clean the environment.

Having started in 2019, Adopt a River Eco Solutions founder and director Janet Simpkins said the vision of the NPO was to highlight the plight of rivers in the country and offer solutions.

The school’s aim in this collaboration was to create awareness among pupils about some of the serious problems the country faced environmentally and to help them realise that no matter how big a problem seems, “we can make a difference”.

