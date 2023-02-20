Daily IOL Radio News Bulletin - February 20

Cape Town - As you kick start your day, Nokuthula Khwela brings you the country’s biggest stories.

South African citizens should continue breathing through the wound as power utility Eskom increases load shedding to Stage 6 until further notice.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanstha said Stage 6 is being implemented due to the breakdown of eight generation units on Sunday afternoon.

In celebration of 20 years hosting Shavathon, Cancer Association of South Africa’s (CANSA) hopes for a bumper turnout as it will yet again host Shavathon at Gateway Theatre of Shopping on Saturday.

The Shavathon campaign started in 2002, as a way to show solidarity with those affected by cancer. According to CANSA losing one’s hair is a common side-effect of cancer therapy therefore ‘shaving your head has become a symbolic gesture of support for cancer survivors.

