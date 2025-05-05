Here’s what you'll pay for petrol and diesel from Wednesday, May 7
Fuel prices are coming down once again in May.
More fuel price relief is on the cards for South Africa this week, with moderate petrol and diesel price decreases set to come into effect from Wednesday, May 7.
The Central Energy Fund has confirmed price decreases of 22 cents per litre for 95 Unleaded petrol and 21 cents for 93 Unleaded, while diesel will go down by between 41 cents (50ppm) and 42 cents (500ppm).
What does this mean at the pumps?
South Africans will now pay R21.29 for a litre of 93 Unleaded petrol in the inland regions from Wednesday, with 95 ULP retailing for R21.40, while the coastal price will fall to R20.60.
This will lead to savings of around R6.60 per tank for those refuelling a small car with 30 litres, while a 50 litre refuel in a medium vehicle will cost R11 less. Those putting 70 litres of diesel into a larger bakkie or SUV can look forward to savings of around R28.70.
Were it not for the weaker rand, South Africans would have been in line for fuel price cuts in the region of 50 cents for petrol and 70 cents for diesel.
The local currency depreciated sharply in early April, breaking through the R19 barrier, to the US dollar, in early April, on Donald Trump’s “D-Day” tariff threats.
Although the rand bounced back sturdily following the US President’s 90-day reprieve that was announced on April 9, its month-average was still 54 cents higher than in the previous review period, at R18.83 versus R18.29.
Brent Crude oil prices fell sharply during April, receding from around $74 per barrel to $64, with the international product price of diesel falling at an even higher rate.
May’s anticipated petrol price cut of 22 cents follows price cuts of between 58 cents and 72 cents in April and seven cents in March. 93 Unleaded is currently 17 cents more expensive than it was in January 2025.
Stay tuned to IOL for the official fuel price announcement for May 2025.
