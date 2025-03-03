McLaren supercar crash sparks debate on footwear and driving - here’s what the law says

McLaren viral crash A McLaren supercar crash over the weekend has ignited calls for greater law enforcement on our roads. Picture: Supplied Image: X

There is nothing like a viral supercar crash to get South Africans riled up, and that is exactly what happened this weekend when a McLaren 570S supercar was wrecked on a quiet suburban street in the Sea Point area of Cape Town. Video footage showed the white supercar speeding down the road and then suddenly braking before hitting a pavement and losing control. The accident happened at approximately 6:30am on Saturday morning, according to witnesses. The driver, who has been identified by numerous sources as a Nigerian rapper, was seen sitting in the street following the crash. He appeared shaken but not seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital together with his passenger. While many netizens accused him of reckless driving, in a social media post the McLaren driver claimed he was trying to avoid running over a homeless man. There was also much speculation on social media about the shoes he was wearing and what role his footwear could have played.

In an Instagram post just hours before the crash, the driver is seen dancing in white shoes with oversized soles and many speculated that these could have played a role in the crash. “I see the problem now. It’s those shoes. He couldn’t find the brake pedal,” ghiemba said on Instagram. In photos taken after the incident, the driver is wearing the same outfit as the night before but there are no shoes on his feet. However, there is a regular sized white shoe near the wreckage, although it’s not clear whether this belongs to the driver or passenger.

McLaren crash A regular sized white shoe seen next to the wreckage. Picture: Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum Image: Atlantic Seaboard Community Forum