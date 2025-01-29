192km/h in an 80km/h zone! Numerous Joburg motorists arrested for their dangerous antics

Despite the carnage seen on our roads over the festive season, many South Africans continue to drive with zero regard for the safety of their fellow road users.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) said it arrested 183 motorists during the past week for offences such as excessive speeding as well as drunk driving.

The most severe case of speeding involved a motorist who was caught driving at 192km/h in an 80km/h zone, by the JMPD’s High-Speed Unit. 20 other drivers were arrested for excessive speed in the city and surrounds.

A further 162 Johannesburg motorists were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in the week from January 20 to 26.

“We cannot stress enough the dangers and legal repercussions of impaired driving. We urge motorists to plan, use sober drivers and avoid drinking and driving,” the JMPD said.

Focus on excessive speed

Police in Gauteng have been targeting 80km/h zones in recent times, where driving at 110km/h or beyond is an arrestable offence.

The law states that a driver can be apprehended for exceeding the speed limit by just 30km/h in an urban area, or on a public road outside an urban area, or by 40km/h on a freeway.

Exceed these thresholds and your driver’s licence can be suspended for six months, if it’s your first offence, or five years if it’s your second.

“The implications of these provisions are dramatic for all road users. Not only are you required to appear in court, but you could also face the prospect of potentially having your license (or permit) suspended and receiving a criminal record," warns VDT Attorneys.

IOL