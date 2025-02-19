Lewis Hamilton opens up about 'first time' in Ferrari

Hamilton joined Ferrari after an illustrious tenure at Mercedes AMG, etching his name into history.

Those were the emotional words shared by seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on his first time in a prancing horse.

"I'm really conscious of the fact that there are only a handful of special first times. The first kiss, the first date, the first time at school, the first day on the job. I honestly thought that I had all my first times and that nothing was ever going to be new again. Even though I've raced for so long, even I'm surprised at how much I love what I do."

Hamilton said his dream of wearing red and being surrounded by red in the pits, finally came to pass.

But one of the most memorable experiences since joining Ferrari, according to Hamilton, was "feeling the vibration of a Ferrari for the first time".

"It honestly felt like the longest period ever waiting to start this week. But every day has been new and exciting. I was blown away at the reception and the passion of the people.

"I've been at the races for so many years and you see only a small part of Ferrari. You see the race team but naturally you know there's always a big team behind it. But when you actually get there and see them, its so vast.

"To see a small team of around a hundred on a race weekend and then to see the thousands in the background, working on the cars. The team has elevated itself to so much more," Hamilton said.