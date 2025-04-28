Umlazi mudslide: Families to be relocated after devastating disaster

Families whose homes were destroyed by a devastating mudslide in uMlazi, south of Durban, are set to be relocated, KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi has announced.

Cogta in a statement said Buthelezi engaged with the Mnguni, Madondo, Mazibuko, and Msomi families on Saturday morning following the mudslide incident, which occurred on Friday, in Ward 85, in uMlazi’s P Section. The disaster, triggered by heavy rains, led to the collapse of five formal houses and displaced 16 people.

Six people were injured during the incident. Three, who were initially discharged after treatment for minor injuries, were later sent for further medical examination after reporting ongoing pain. One person sustained major injuries.

Speaking after meeting the affected families, Buthelezi said: “We are deeply concerned by the events in this area. As a department, through the Cogta Disaster Housing Programme and in collaboration with our partners, we are committed to providing prompt support to communities across the province.”

Buthelezi confirmed that discussions had begun with Inkosi Cele, of eNgonyameni, to facilitate the relocation of the families. “It is evident that their current location is no longer safe and faces the risk of further instability,” he said.

The families had initially been moved to a nearby shelter by municipal emergency services.

In response to the broader risk, Buthelezi instructed the Provincial Disaster Management Centre to work with the eThekwini Metro to conduct a full evaluation of the area. Aerial footage had revealed signs of structural damage to other houses nearby, raising fears of more potential collapses.

“We have commenced assessments to determine the extent of the damage, not only to assist those already affected but to prevent further tragedies,” he said.

Buthelezi also emphasised the need for multi-departmental support, stating that frontline departments, including SASSA and Home Affairs, would assist families who lost crucial documents. Among those affected is a Grade 12 learner who lost her school uniform and study materials.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality said the financial impact of the damage from Friday's heavy rain was still being assessed, and further updates would be provided as emergency teams continued their work.

