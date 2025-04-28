The Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife offices. Edtea MEC says a commercialisation programme will be adopted for the entity. Picture: Independent Newspapers Archives

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is set to embark on a massive commercialisation programme aimed at ensuring that the entity is financially sustainable.

MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), Musa Zondi, said this while tabling his budget recently.

"Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is one of KwaZulu-Natal's jewels and strategic assets. It deserves more support and help from all of us. One of the major shortcomings facing this entity is that it is grossly underfunded, and this hampers its ability to perform optimally."

As a result of this underfunding, the organisation has struggled to meet its conservation and tourism mandates, and its credibility with communities and stakeholders continues to face challenges, he said. “In spite of this, we dare not give up on Ezemvelo,” he added.