Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is set to embark on a massive commercialisation programme aimed at ensuring that the entity is financially sustainable.
MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea), Musa Zondi, said this while tabling his budget recently.
"Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife is one of KwaZulu-Natal's jewels and strategic assets. It deserves more support and help from all of us. One of the major shortcomings facing this entity is that it is grossly underfunded, and this hampers its ability to perform optimally."
As a result of this underfunding, the organisation has struggled to meet its conservation and tourism mandates, and its credibility with communities and stakeholders continues to face challenges, he said. “In spite of this, we dare not give up on Ezemvelo,” he added.
The MEC emphasised their commitment to rebuilding the organisation through financial injections and restructuring, strategic leadership, integration into the biodiversity economy, and alignment with ecotourism objectives.
“The entity will be embarking on revamped operations through a comprehensive commercialisation programme. We want to assure members of this house that commercialisation does not mean privatisation of Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife,” said the MEC.
Zondi also highlighted positive developments within the entity. “With negatives, there are positives: Rhino poaching has declined in the province, and this is due to our dehorning programme, technology-enhanced patrols, and smarter fencing systems coordinated through Ezemvelo. Protecting biodiversity is essential for our ecotourism economy, and we will continue strengthening this frontline defence.”
Hannah Lidgett, DA KZN spokesperson on Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, stated that rhino poaching remains a bloody stain on KZN’s conservation record, with 325 rhinos slaughtered in 2023 and 228 in 2022. “While dehorning and staff polygraph testing have helped – and Edtea should be commended for these interventions which have brought down this figure – this battle cannot be won without rangers at the frontline.
