Urgent intervention needed at Jonah G. Vaughn Centre amid neglect and mismanagement allegations

A damning oversight visit has revealed shocking conditions at the Jonah G. Vaughn Centre which falls under the Durban and Coastal Mental Health (DCMH), prompting urgent calls for intervention from the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature’s Health Portfolio Committee chairperson.

Health Portfolio Committee chairperson Dr Imran Keeka conducted a visit to the centre.

Keeka said the facility, which provides care for individuals with mental health challenges, was found to be without electricity, leaving users to bathe in cold water despite the plummeting temperatures in KwaZulu-Natal.

There was reportedly no food available except for a donation received on the day of the visit, while staff told officials that nearly all residents have been losing weight and the level of care has “rapidly deteriorated.”

Despite reported visits and interventions from the Departments of Health and Social Development, both of which fund the facility there appears to have been no lasting improvement, he said. Staff at the facility say they are receiving little to no support from their superiors.

Keeka has written an urgent letter to the MEC for Health, warning that failure to act could lead to a humanitarian disaster.

“Are they being slowly starved like those at Life Esidimeni, and are we waiting for such a situation to land on our doorstep?” he asked. “Then we will all rush to express condolences when, instead, intervention is urgent?”

Keeka raised serious allegations in the letter, including claims of a “don’t care attitude” from the CEO and possible looting of up to R20 million from the facility. He stated that there are suspicions that both current and former board members may have used the facility’s finances for personal gain.

“I write to call for your urgent interventions herein, both in terms of all powers vested in your offices as well as in those of your accounting officers,” Keeka stated. "Place an alert on the matters that I am raising herein, lest the matters spiral out of control.”

He has also called for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate the allegations.

The provincial Departments of Health and Social Development has been approached for comment on the allegations.