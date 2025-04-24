Parliament urges Home Affairs to expedite migration policy reforms

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs has called on the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to accelerate the timeline for its proposed overhaul of South Africa’s migration system

The committee received the DHA’s 2025/2030 strategic plan and its 2025/26 annual performance plan this week. Committee chairperson Mosa Chabane said the urgency stems from the country’s escalating migration challenges, which require decisive policy direction.

“Migration challenges facing the country require urgent policy direction not only to close legislative gaps but also to ensure that South Africa is in line with international protocols and obligations,” said Chabane. “It is on this basis that the committee unanimously requested the review of the 2030 target.”

The White Paper proposes a complete overhaul of South Africa’s migration system, which has long faced criticism for inefficiencies and outdated legislation. While the committee acknowledged the steps needed to align with Cabinet’s decision for a supplementary White Paper, members were clear that delays in implementation are no longer acceptable.

The committee also urged the department to accelerate its digitisation efforts, which began under the sixth administration, and commended plans for digital services such as document delivery and a fully automated electronic visa system. However, Chabane cautioned, “We want to see clear implementation timelines. Ambitious targets must be backed by realistic, time-bound plans.”

A harsh spotlight was also placed on poor contract management and planning. The committee cited the closure of DHA offices in Barberton due to the absence of security services as “unacceptable.”

“The recent suspension of services in Barberton highlights weak contract management controls. While we acknowledge budget constraints, services cannot collapse due to a basic issue like security,” said Chabane.

The committee also raised alarm over ongoing system downtimes and the department’s overreliance on the State Information Technology Agency, which has been criticised for underperformance.

The committee has called for a detailed project plan with firm timelines to implement ICT upgrades recommended by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

In addition, the committee criticised the continued underfunding of the Border Management Authority, warning that “dithering on this matter undermines national security.” It welcomed moves towards using drones and body-worn cameras to reduce corruption allegations.

