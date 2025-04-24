KZN Department of Public Works achieves 100% financial disclosure for ethical governance

Martin Meyer is the MEC for the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal

In the quest for clean governance, top officials in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure have disclosed their private interests to avoid conflicts of interest.

The department said in a statement, "The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has achieved 100% financial disclosure submissions for all Senior Management Services (SMS) for the 2025/2026 financial year."

This achievement is underpinned by MEC Martin Meyer’s call for ethical leadership and governance, particularly for senior management, as the department has taken a zero-tolerance approach to anti-corruption and financial malfeasance,” it said.

The recent financial disclosures come against the backdrop of the official launch of the Ethics and Governance Desk (EGD) earlier this year. The unit has played a pivotal role in instilling a culture of compliance, integrity, and professionalism within the government workspace.

Under the requirements, officials are expected to disclose matters of financial interests, businesses, assets, investments, or any other undertakings that generate income or lifestyle benefits. This is a transparency exercise that KZN Public Works and Infrastructure holds in high regard.

Acting Head of Department, Dr Vish Govender, has hailed this achievement as a step in the right direction as the department continues to strengthen internal risk management and anti-corruption prevention strategies.

MEC Meyer has applauded the Acting Head of Department and all Senior Management Services (SMS) members for their unwavering commitment, responsiveness, and ethical responsibility in disclosing financial interests.

Furthermore, MEC Meyer has reiterated that the 100% financial disclosures will rejuvenate the public’s trust in the department and establish high standards of integrity for public servanthood. “This achievement is not just about compliance — it is a celebration of ethical leadership and responsible governance. Let us continue to build on this momentum and lead by example,” remarked MEC Meyer.

The department has also recently re-established its whistleblowing mechanism to encourage the reporting of unethical practices and protect whistleblowers.

THE MERCURY