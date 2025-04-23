Inside one of the TVET colleges in the country. Concerns have been raised by Umalusi over the quality of examinations in Tvet Colleges

Umalusi has sounded the alarm on the declining quality of TVET examinations, revealing that nearly a third of the question papers used in the November 2024 exam cycle were marred by grammatical errors.

The quality assurance body also reported a significant drop in the number of papers meeting acceptable standards, with only 77% passing initial moderation, a sharp decline from 87% the previous year.

The report, which covers the National Certificate (Vocational) [NC(V)] and NATED Report 190/191 Engineering Studies qualifications, found that 46 question papers contained grammar and language issues. These included “confusing and awkward phrasing,” “incorrect use of terminology,” and instances where “instructions to candidates were incomplete, unclear, or not in accordance with DHET specifications.”

Umalusi also raised concern over misalignment between question difficulty, time allocation, and mark distribution. In some cases, candidates were unable to complete papers within the allocated time, while others finished too early due to underdeveloped content.

Adding to these concerns, the report highlights widespread problems with Internal Continuous Assessment (ICASS) tasks. A total of 43% of sampled lecturer portfolios were missing one or more required components, including lesson plans, task memoranda, or learner feedback records. At King Hintsa TVET College, no assessment documentation was submitted at all.

“This level of non-compliance compromises the credibility of the assessment process,” the report notes. “The failure to meet the minimum requirements of the ICASS guidelines reflects poor planning and oversight at institutional level.”

In the practical assessment component (ISAT and PAT), resource constraints continued to cripple performance. Umalusi reported that in one case, a lecturer had to use his personal vehicle as a training tool due to the absence of proper equipment, and that some workshops operated without electricity.

“These persistent challenges raise serious questions about the readiness of some colleges to offer credible vocational training,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, marking processes also showed signs of strain. The DHET submitted 20 requests for marking concessions, more than in 2023, but Umalusi rejected nine of them. The report indicated that several concession applications failed to meet basic criteria, citing concerns over the experience and qualifications of proposed markers.

Private colleges were again highlighted as repeat offenders in examination irregularities. Umalusi noted unresolved cases from previous cycles, with some private sites showing “no significant improvement.” The body has instructed the DHET to block results for implicated centres and candidates pending investigation.

