Work to build school infrastructure is back on track following a payment agreement between Dept of education and public works

Government projects affecting the Department of Education could soon be back on track following an agreement on the payment for these initiatives.

The Department of Education and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure met this week to resolve issues related to non-payment that resulted in the Public Works and Infrastructure Department halting projects affiliated with the Department of Education.

Education owes hundreds of millions of rand to Public Works and Infrastructure, which oversees all government projects.In a statement, Education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said on Tuesday that senior officials from both the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works met to negotiate the payment of outstanding debts and the timely processing of payments for the KZN Department of Education's infrastructure sites and lease agreements.

Mr Nkosinathi Ngcobo, the Head of Department for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education, led a high-profile delegation comprising members of the top and senior management.

Among the key issues identified were:Challenges related to lease agreements in schools and the need for more effective support.

Management of infrastructure projects: delays, inefficiencies, and instances of contractors leaving sites.

“The team explored solutions to address treasury constraints and concerns arising from recent education budget cuts,” HOD Ngcobo highlighted, also noting challenges that have persisted since 2021.

“It was noted that outstanding payments are now being processed. The KZN Department of Public Works delegation was led by Dr Vish Govender, Acting Head of Department, who, along with senior officials, proposed a payment plan aimed at addressing current liabilities and enhancing interdepartmental collaboration.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains at the forefront of this initiative, ensuring that payment plans are implemented effectively. The insights gathered during this engagement will feed into a comprehensive plan, aligning with the Department’s commitment to strengthening governance, improving resource management, and ensuring quality education across the Province of KwaZulu-Natal,” said Mr Ngcobo