Durban residents weigh in on City's R400 million adjustment budget for water infrastructure

The eThekwini Municipality has approved an adjustment budget of R400 million for water infrastructure maintenance and R378m for sanitation in the 2024/25 financial year, aiming to tackle ongoing service delivery challenges.

However, residents and civic groups remain sceptical, saying the allocation is insufficient to address the city’s deep-rooted water crises.

The municipality said the water budget would ensure a “timeous response to water faults” and maintain stock availability for essential items such as water meters. The R378m for sanitation was allocated to improve sewage infrastructure, with an additional R197m for roads and stormwater systems.

Despite these commitments, affected communities have expressed frustration, arguing that the city’s infrastructure is in a state of collapse and that more substantial interventions are required.

Ish Prahladh, the spokesperson for the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, said, however, that the budget could still make a difference if properly managed.

“If the budget is used properly and money is not given for jobs for pals, then it will go a long way,” he said.

Prahladh also highlighted how ratepayers have been forced to take matters into their own hands due to unreliable municipal services. “Residents had to install their own JoJo tanks because of the lack of water supply. Fortunately, some companies stepped in to help by donating water,” he said.

To improve the situation, Prahladh suggested a complete overhaul of municipal staffing and service delivery strategies.

“Firstly, get rid of the deadwood staff who are not productive. Employ local plumbers in each ward to stop leaks immediately, instead of waiting for prolonged repairs. This will reduce water loss,” he said.

He also called for strict measures against illegal water connections in informal settlements and unauthorised businesses.

The Verulam Water Crisis Committee argued that while the budget is a step in the right direction, it does not go far enough.

According to Roshan Lil-Ruthan, spokesperson for the committee, the city’s infrastructure requires billions of rands in investment, not just routine maintenance.

“The eThekwini Municipality needs a long-term strategy to revamp water infrastructure. This budget might help in the short term, but the problem is far bigger than this allocation,” he said.

Water shortages in Verulam have caused widespread disruption. “Large businesses are facing financial ruin. Employees are being put on short time. Schools, clinics, and hospitals are struggling to operate,” Lil-Ruthan added.

Chairperson of the Phoenix Civic and Ratepayers Association, Alice Govender, said the allocated budget for water and sanitation would not be enough to fix the fundamental problems.

She accused the municipality of mismanagement, alleging that unregulated property developments had further strained the already failing infrastructure. “Yet, the municipality keeps approving these developments without upgrading water and sanitation systems,” she said.

Maliska Stuart, a resident of Northdene, which has experienced extended water disruptions, said the City should outsource maintenance work to private contractors. “We want them to bring in trained professionals to fix the leaks and do proper maintenance on all reservoirs to avoid these repeated crises,” she said.

