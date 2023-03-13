Durban - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has proclaimed Zulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini as his king, describing him as a welcoming figure with whom it is easy to interact.

He was speaking during a gathering of traditional leaders, religious figures and business personalities at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Sunday evening.

The address marked the end of the ANC president’s two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal, which formed part of campaigning ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Ramaphosa told the audience that the ANC was keen to work with all role players, including religious and traditional leaders and business figures, as this was the ruling party’s tradition dating back almost 100 years ago.

“I met King Misuzulu last year during the inauguration, and we have interaction with the king. Because of the manner in which we have interacted, I regard him as my king, even though I am not Zulu,” said Ramaphosa to the applause from the audience.

The ANC president added the ruling party would continue demonstrating respect to both the king and traditional leaders even during campaigning by informing them when the party leaders are campaigning in their areas as a show of respect.

Ramaphosa also committed to working with local businesses in a bid to stimulate the local economy by ensuring that it is easier to start businesses.

“We have heard that businesses are frustrated by red tape and we want to deal with such concerns,” the ANC president concluded.

Ramaphosa was joined by ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma, ANC Moses Mabhida Region Chairperson Mzi Thebolla and other senior leaders.

THE MERCURY