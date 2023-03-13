One dead after collision leaves two people trapped in their vehicle on the KZN North Coast

One dead and three injured in collision on the R102 near Shakaskraal on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

One dead after collision leaves two people severely entrapped in their vehicle

Durban – One person died while three others sustained injuries ranging from critical to minor after two vehicles collided on the R102 near Shakaskraal on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast on Sunday.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick, just before 5pm IPSS paramedics responded to reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Meyrick said that when the paramedics arrived, it was established that two motor vehicles had collided.

He said as a result, two people were trapped in their vehicle and sustained critical injuries and another two people sustained minor injuries.

“Sadly, one of the critical patients succumbed to their injuries despite paramedics best efforts,” he said.

“The other critically injured patient has been transported to a nearby facility under the care of an IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedic after being extricated from the vehicle by KwaDukuza Municipality Fire Department,” said Meyrick.

IPSS offered condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and thanked both the KwaDukuza Fire Department and uMhlali police for their assistance.

One dead and three injured in collision on the R102 near Shakaskraal on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue.

In an unrelated accident, on Sunday, “The Mercury” reported that two people died at about 5am after the vehicle they were travelling in plunged 40m down an embankment into a river in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger.

Meyrick said that both occupants were declared dead on scene by IPSS.

“Both bodies were then taken up to the road and handed over to SAPS as the mortuary staff are on strike,” he said.

IPSS offered its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

THE MERCURY