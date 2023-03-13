KZN man handed two life sentences for raping stepdaughters

Durban - The Scottburgh Regional Court sentenced a man from eMkhomazi to two terms of life in prison for the continuous rape of his two stepdaughters

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the incidents began when the girls were young.

She said the 46-year-old accused raped the girls mainly when their mother was at work.

“He was arrested in 2019 when they eventually reported this to their cousin,” she said.

In court, regional court prosecutor Akhile Gcume led the evidence of both the girls, their cousin (the first report), the mother and a medical doctor.

Ramkisson-Kara said Gcume also handed in a victim impact statement compiled by one of the girls and facilitated by court preparation officer Nokukhanya Mkhize.

“In her statement, the girl said that she and her sister had trusted the man and treated him as a father figure.

“She said she now lives like a recluse and is also performing poorly at school,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara said the accused was sentenced accordingly.

The NPA welcomed the successful finalisation of this matter.

“It affirms our commitment to curbing the scourge of rape and sexual offences. We commend the work done by the prosecution and SAPS,” she said.

THE MERCURY