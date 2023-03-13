DUT plans to address load shedding

DUT Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Thandwa Mthembu during his state of the university address on the Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg. Picture: Supplied

Durban - Durban University of Technology (DUT) vice-chancellor and principal Professor Thandwa Mthembu delivered his state of the university address on Friday, and revealed the institution’s plans to curb load shedding.

Mthembu, speaking on the Indumiso campus in Pietermaritzburg, said load shedding was a persistent issue and it continued to hurt the institution. He said as an institution, their contribution to curbing the load-shedding crisis would be to procure a solarpanel manufacturing plant.

“In 2022, we conducted a solar feasibility study that involves three sub-projects. Firstly, the viability of DUT procuring a solar-manufacturing plant, given the opportunity of such a plant being available in Pietermaritzburg. Secondly, we are in the final stages of procurement processes for the design and installation of a 230KW carport system. Lastly, we are almost ready with the design and installation of a 47KW solar photovoltaic system on our S Block at the Steve Biko Campus,” he said.

Mthembu said one of the institution’s leading engineers, Dr Joe Moloto, was at the forefront of making sure they had alternative sources of energy, not only for DUT, but also for the communities around them. He added that load shedding negatively affected teaching and learning at the institution.

“For now, before we have built our capacity, we have to have generators. It affects us just like it affects homes and places of work,” he said, adding that it was expensive to manage load shedding at their campuses, as diesel prices were high.

“I am hoping that within the next two to three years, we will already be generating some of our energy here (at DUT) and assisting whomever. We also have to engage with the broader community around us,” Mthembu said.

Speaking on green ecosystems, he said this year would see more greening projects being implemented, such as installing recycling bins and reverse vending machines, as well as piloting a rainwater harvesting project.

“Our students, with the support of staff in academia and in support services, lead the university in the one residence, one garden project. Students come up with innovative ideas on how to establish gardens not bound by space in both DUT-owned and outsourced residences. They also run cleaning campaigns and promote energy-saving and water-saving. Several entities, both internal and external, are involved in these projects,” he said.

On financial sustainability, Mthembu said this year they were making a concerted effort to improve financial service levels with various internal and external stakeholders.

“Our focus for 2023 is to improve DUT’s BBBEE level. We will also be launching a programme to alert student entrepreneurs on the procurement and payment process of the university in line with the revised policy that sets aside funds to support student enterprises,” he said.

