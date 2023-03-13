AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu to be inaugurated as MUT’s new chancellor

BUSINESSMAN and AmaZulu Football Club owner Sandile Zungu will be inaugurated as Mangosuthu University of Technology’s (MUT) new chancellor on Friday at the university’s Dr Pixley ka-Isaka Seme Hall.

Zungu, who was born in uMlazi in Durban, will be MUT’s 4th chancellor.

Acting vice-chancellor and principal of MUT, Professor Marcus Ramogale, said the university was honoured to have a person of Zungu’s stature, integrity and brilliant record of leadership in South Africa’s business sector, as the next chancellor.

“His selection is further evidence of MUT’s commitment to not only develop the community of Umlazi Township, but also recognising the potential that its people have,” said Ramogale.

According to MUT, there are several parallels between Zungu’s story and that of MUT, which make him a good representation of where MUT came from and where the institution was going.

“Like MUT, Zungu’s journey started in the humble beginnings of Umlazi Township, where he matriculated from Vukuzakhe High School. Engineering was his first love, just as it was MUT’s founding faculty. Zungu completed a Bachelor of Science (in Mechanical Engineering) at the University of Cape Town (UCT). But Mechanical Engineering was just the beginning for Zungu,” said the university.

It said Zungu went on to complete a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Cape Town. He also obtained a certificate for the Programme for Global Leadership at Harvard Business School.

He is the founder and executive chairman of Zungu Investments Company (Pty) Ltd (Zico), chairman of EOH Holdings, non-executive director of Grindrod Limited and Novus Holdings, member of the BRICS Business Council, president of the Black Business Council, member of the Presidential Black Economic Empowerment Advisory Council, and chairperson of the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) Board of Advisors.

Zungu has won numerous awards in recognition of his business activities. As MUT’s new chancellor, he follows in the footsteps of former minister Lindiwe Sisulu; former KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu; and Human Rights Activist and Order of the Baobab in Bronze recipient, Reverend Dr Khoza Elliot Mbuyisa Mgojo.

THE MERCURY