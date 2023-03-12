Search continues for 17-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in rough waters on the KZN south coast

Durban – A 17-year-old boy went missing while swimming at Scottburgh Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Saturday.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) spokesperson Craig Lambinon, police search and rescue are continuing an ongoing search for the teen.

Lambinon said members from NSRI Rocky Bay were activated at about 1.46pm on Saturday.

He said the activation came after reports of a drowning in progress at Scottburgh Beach in rough sea conditions.

Lambinon said Scottburgh municipal lifeguards had also initiated a search.

“NSRI Rocky Bay rescue vehicle and NSRI Rocky Bay rescue swimmers responded.

“The South African Police Service and Police Search and Rescue were alerted and an extensive search revealed no sign of the teenager,”he said.

He said Police Search and Rescue will continue the search for the teenager

“Thoughts are with the family of the teenager in this difficult time,” added Lambinon.

Last month, IOL reported that Shaun Ramsunder, 29, from Phoenix had been swimming at the uMhlanga Main Beach in uMhlanga Rocks when he drowned at about 7.30pm.

At the time of the report, Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said an aerial search was conducted however, an attempt to recover his body was aborted due to poor visibility.

THE MERCURY