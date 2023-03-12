NFP calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene over the continued Nehawu strike

Durban - The National Freedom Party has called for urgent intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa over the ongoing nationwide “life-threatening strike by Nehawu”.

NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe said it seemed that the strike would not end soon and that was worrisome.

He said the party was gravely concerned about the situation.

Mdletshe said the report by Health Minister Joe Phaahla last week, that his department was verifying the deaths of four people since the start of the strike, was catastrophic.

He said the NFP feared for the worst should the Nehawu strike continue until the EFF’s planned national shutdown on March 20. He said the country would collapse.

Mdletshe said the current strike should be viewed as a precursor of the national shutdown because other political parties, civil society movements, trade unions had already indicated their unwavering support.

“The workers are committed and have demonstrated a willingness to continue striking, something we do not need as of now. We, therefore, call on President Ramaphosa to personally intervene in this debacle. He should personally engage Nehawu leaders with the aim of ending the impasse.

“The hopes of both workers and the people of this country rest squarely on the shoulders of the president and his government. And President Ramaphosa must intervene and save the lives of patients and the destruction of property. If nothing is done to end the Nehawu strike, and it continues until the national shutdown, the government would have to take full responsibility,” Mdletshe said.

The Mercury’s sister publication, The Sunday Tribune, reported that the National South African Policing Union (Sapu) had joined the strike.

“We have decided to join Nehawu in their strike as we are fighting for the remaining 7%, which is owed to us. So far, there has been a facilitation programme in which we are hoping that the employer meets our demand.

“If not, on March 17 unions all over the country will close down every police station until we are heard,’’ warned Sapu spokesperson Lesiba Thobakgale.

In a briefing on Sunday, Nehawu said on the eve of the strike, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) approached the Labour Court filing an urgent interdict against the strike. The court granted DPSA the order. The union said it had immediately filed an appeal on that order. The DPSA urgently approached the court to file for an urgent application for the execution of the order. The matter was heard on Monday March 6 and judgment was delivered on the same day with the department being granted an execution order.

“The union subsequently launched an automatic appeal at the Labour Appeal Court in terms of Rule 18 of the Superior Courts Act 10 of 2013 which also suspended the operation of the execution of order by Justice Van Niekerk,” it said.

Nehawu said on Friday, the Labour Appeal Court heard the union’s appeal on the execution order of the interdict by DPSA and after hearing all arguments it reserved judgment until Monday, March 13.

The union said it would await the judgment then consult with lawyers for legal recourse to be considered.

“As Nehawu, we remain resolute that no amount of litigation or intimidation by the government will deter us from this noble worthy cause that we have embarked on – fighting for public servants, defending collective bargaining and rights of workers,” it said.

The union is demanding a 10% wage increase.

THE MERCURY