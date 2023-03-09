Off-duty security guard stabbed to death in Verulam CBD

Durban - A 50-year-old security guard, who was off duty and believed to be employed at a hospital in Verulam, was stabbed to death in the Verulam central business district (CBD) on Tuesday.

According to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, Rusa received multiple calls from about 6.30pm from witnesses requesting assistance for the victim, on the corner of Moss and Ireland Street.

Balram said Rusa officers and medics were immediately dispatched.

“On arrival, the victim was found bleeding extensively from a single stab wound to his chest,” he said.

He said the man showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.

“According to witnesses, two suspects approached the man who was dressed in his company uniform. One of his attackers produced a dagger and demanded his valuables. The victim resisted and he was stabbed, ” said Balram.

He said witnesses said the robbers took the victims valuable and disappeared among the crowd.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, said the Verulam police were investigating a case of murder.

“(This follows an) incident in which a 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed by unknown suspects on Tuesday, 7 March…The victim sustained a stab wound on the chest. The motive for the killing is unknown,” she said.

Balram said that the suspects are also believed to be linked to an earlier robbery and murder where a man was fatally stabbed for his cellphone on Todd Street in February 2023.

THE MERCURY