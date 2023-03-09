HPCSA raises concern over ongoing Nehawu strike and condemns violent behaviour

Inkosi Albert Luthuli staff and Nehawu representatives protesting outside the hospital Inkosi Albert Luthuli staff and Nehawu representatives protesting outside the hospital, demanding government increase their salaries. l TUMI PAKKIES/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Durban – The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has raised concern about the recent acts of violence and intimidation that are currently taking place in different health-care centres and hospitals due to the on-going Nehawu strike.

Nehawu workers have embarked on an unprotected strike nationwide which began on Monday, demanding a 10% wage increase and a 2.5% housing allowance.

The HPCSA’ concern comes after striking Nehawu nurses attacked an ambulance transporting a sick child to Stanger hospital in KwaDukuza on Wednesday. The nurses attempted to pull the child out of the ambulance at the hospital's entrance gate and then prevented the ambulance from leaving.

In a statement yesterday (Thursday), the council appealed to the striking workers to exercise restraint and act within the confines of the law when voicing their grievances.

“Council strongly condemns the behaviour displayed by some of the striking workers as the continuation of such acts will severely affect the provision of healthcare services to the public,” said the HPCSA president, Professor Simon Nemutandani.

The council said it had a responsibility of ensuring the protection and safety of members of the public and healthcare workers registered with the council.

“Council condemns these violent actions related to the strike as they will have a negative impact on the healthcare services that are being provided at different hospitals by health practitioners.

“Workers have a right to embark on a peaceful strike action without compromising the lives and well-being of healthcare workers, patients, and members of the public,” said the HPCSA.

The council added that the provision of healthcare was an essential service, and the public had the right to access these basic human rights services as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“Every citizen has a right to have access to healthcare services within the Republic.”

Nehawu vowed to continue with its strike in a Mercury report on Wednesday.

Nehawu’s KZN provincial deputy secretary Ntokozo Nxumalo said they would continue to strike until their 10% wage demand was met.

“The Labour Court ruled against us. But we have appealed against this ruling and are legally allowed to strike until such time our appeal has been dismissed.

“We will continue to fight for our members who have not received an increase since 2019,” Nxumalo said.

