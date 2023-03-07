Ten of SA’s top sopranos to perform in a concert at Durban’s iconic Playhouse

Pumeza Matshikiza will be performing at the ‘10 South African Sopranos’ concert at the Playhouse in Durban on March 26. Picture: Simon Fowler/Decca Records

Durban - The country’s top sopranos will be performing in a concert titled “10 South African Sopranos” at the Playhouse in Durban on Sunday, March 26 at 2pm.

The Playhouse Company, which is an Agency of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, said the company’s loyal audience would take delight in saluting this roster of singing talent who will perform golden classics.

The company said the concert would feature a line-up of the country’s top sopranos.

“Headlined by internationally acclaimed divas Sibongile Mngoma and Pumeza Matshikiza, the glittering event also stars luminaries such as Nozuko Teto, Khumbuzile Dlamini, Siphamandla Moyake, Pumza Mxinwa, Zolina Ngejane, Sasa N Yende, Brenda Thulo and Khayakazi Madlala,” it said.

Sibongile Mngoma will be performing at the ‘10 South African Sopranos’ concert at the Playhouse in Durban on March 26. Picture: Supplied.

The concert will also feature a contingent of 24 members of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, who will be providing live backing to the singers.

The company said the audience could look forward to the sopranos performing a selection of the world’s best loved arias, including, among others, the immortal Song to the Moon from Dvorak’s wonderful opera, Rusalka; as well as show-stopping highlights from Puccini’s Tosca and La Boheme; and Verdi’s grand-scale masterpiece, La Forza del Destino, along with a number of iconic Zulu vocal songs.

Also featured on the roster are narrator Albert Silindokuhle Ibokwe Khoza and maskandi star, Lungile Ngcobo.

“South Africa is internationally renowned for the wealth of great voices our country has produced, and continues to produce, on the stages of leading opera houses and concert halls across the globe. With this perspective in mind, it is appropriate for the Playhouse, as one the country’s leading performing arts bodies, to step up to the mark, and showcase a cavalcade of our star performers on eThekwini’s premiere stage,” said the company.

Tickets are R150 and are available now through Webtickets.

Ten of the SA’s top sopranos will be performing at the ‘10 South African Sopranos’ concert at the Playhouse in Durban on March 26. Picture: Supplied.

THE MERCURY