DA leader in eThekwini puts in surprise appearance at former Durban mayor Zandile Gumede’s trial

Durban - DA leader in eThekwini Municipality Thabani Mthethwa attended the second day of the fraud and corruption trial of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede at the Durban High Court on Tuesday, in a move that surprised some people, including members of the ANC in the eThekwini region.

But speaking to “The Mercury”, Mthethwa said there should be no shocks or surprises as he was exercising his right as a public representative.

“Given that one is a public representative elected by the people of eThekwini and the said crime took place in the city, one is here to play their oversight role in the administration of justice on the matter,” said the councillor.

He said they had a keen interest in the case as they believed it demonstrated that no one was above the law.

On Tuesday, the State was set to call its first witness, but delays in arrival forced a brief adjournment in the proceedings.

Earlier, the State concluded its opening remarks, with prosecutor Hazel Siramen indicating that they were willing to proceed with the case.

In a “Mercury” report on Monday, Siramen told the court the State would present a volume of evidence, including 112 witnesses, excluding those who may testify, if required, on the section 236 statements. It would also include documentary evidence showing that the procurement processes followed in the appointment of the service providers concerned had not been compliant with eThekwini’s prescribed supply chain management policies and procedures, and those stipulated in related statutes; evidence on the irregular procurement processes followed in the appointment of the service providers concerned; as well as interference with the administrative process relating to the operations of the various units within the municipality with reference to the DSW tender.

