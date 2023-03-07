Change in Action Expo to showcase 20 NPOs making a difference in Durban

Pictured at Gateway Theatre of Shopping are Cara Noble, senior CSI co-ordinator HWF, Nonhlanhla Mpungose, CSI co-ordinator KZN, Linda Morrison, managing director, We Are Durban. Rasigan Naidoo, CSI manager HWF, Bongiwe Nzimande, CSI co-ordinator KZN, Michelle Shelley, marketing manager, of Gateway, and Mondli Ntshingila, CSI administrator KZN. Picture: Supplied.

“A lack of awareness is preventing people from accessing the services these organisations provide, and also preventing volunteers from connecting with causes they’re passionate about.”

Durban - The Change in Action Expo will be held from March 24 to 26 to showcase the valuable work being done by 20 non-profit Organisations (NPOs) in Durban, to improve life in the city, at Gateway Theatre of Shopping.

Host Gateway Theatre of Shopping has partnered with We are Durban, which works to empower social dignity organisations, and the Hollywood Foundation to provide 20 Durban NPOs with marketing material and a platform to showcase their important work.

“There is little awareness of the valuable work many NPOs are doing to enhance life in our city,” said the host.

We are Durban managing director Linda Morrison said people are often surprised that there are more than 3 500 registered NPOs in eThekwini.

“A lack of awareness is preventing people from accessing the services these organisations provide, and also preventing volunteers from connecting with causes they’re passionate about.”

Gateway marketing manager Michelle Shelley said the mall hopes the platform and exposure will give the NPOs the boost they need to work sustainably and successfully to continue to make a true difference in the city.

Shelley said Gateway has made close ties with several NPOs over the years – and many find marketing challenging.

“This is why we are so thrilled to be a part of the Change in Action Expo as it will leave NPOs with tools they can use to raise awareness for their organisations and continue their great work,” she said

Rasigan Naidoo, corporate social investment (CSI) manager for the Hollywood Foundation, said the foundation was excited to be working alongside the We Are Durban social upliftment NPC and Gateway to launch the Change in Action NPO Expo this year.

“We are very passionate about community upliftment, and implementing initiatives and events that will assist people who aim to change lives, on a daily basis. We hope that the Change in Action NPO Expo succeeds in its goal of bringing change in Durban, and allowing organisations to gain vital marketing skills that will enable them to grow and prosper,” said Naidoo.

Gateway said the event would be held in the Expo Explore Court opposite Sportsmans Warehouse.

“Visit the Change in Action NPO Fair any time during mall trading hours: from 9am on Friday, March 24 until 6pm on Sunday, March 26. All 20 organisations will have a stand and someone to talk to about assisting them with their work, or accessing their services.”

THE MERCURY