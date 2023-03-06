Truck stolen in Clairwood business robbery with goods worth R4 million recovered in Chatsworth

Boxes with clothing stacked on the ground next to a group of people and a truck. A truck stolen in a Clairwood business robbery on Sunday with goods worth R4 million was recovered in Chatsworth. Picture: SAPS

Durban – A truck loaded with goods worth R4 million that was stolen in a Clairwood business robbery on Sunday was recovered in Chatsworth – after police received a tip off.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said Bayview police officers followed up on information regarding a truck that was stolen with goods at Clairwood on March 5.

Gwala said the truck was loaded with goods to the value of R4 million.

She said information led the team to Bulbul Drive in Silverglen where the truck and trailer were recovered.

“A 45-year-old man was placed under arrest for business robbery. It is alleged that the truck was stolen during a business robbery that was committed in the early hours at a Clairwood business premises,” said Gwala.

According to Gwala, a total of 1 298 boxes containing clothing were recovered.

She said the suspect appeared before the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of business robbery.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said cash-in-transit robbers were arrested in Umzinto on the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Describing the details of the arrest, Ngcobo said, police officers from the Rapid Rail Police Unit under Operation Qondisa conducted an intelligence-driven operation in the Emalangeni and Mtwalume areas.

She said the team was following up on information about a group of men that were committing cash-in-transit robberies in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape.

“The team proceeded to various homesteads in Emalangeni and Mtwalume where three suspects aged between 43 and 50 were placed under arrest,” said Ngcobo.

One of the suspects was found in possession of explosives, she said.

Police said all the suspects were wanted for a cash-in-transit robbery that was committed last month in Mzamba.

“A 47-year-old suspect is appearing before the Scottburgh Magistrate’s Court for possession of explosives.”

THE MERCURY