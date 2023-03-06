Meeting held to establish a KZN Civic Movement to address trend of municipal collapse

A meeting was held in Shongweni outside Durban on Saturday with representatives from residents’ and ratepayers’ associations (RRAs) and civic organisations to discuss the formation of a broader KZN Civic Movement group in KwaZulu-Natal. Standing from left Vivian Pillay, Sonny Naidoo, Raj Govender, Ish Prahladh, Anthony Waldhausen, Rudolf Erasmus, Craig Milliar, Brian Botes, Froggie Partab and Craig Pillay. Seated from left Alice Govender, Jay Govender, Vilosh Kanniappen and Kantha Naidoo. Picture: Supplied.

Durban - A meeting was held in Shongweni outside Durban on Saturday with representatives from residents’ and ratepayers’ associations (RRAs) and civic organisations to discuss the formation of a broader KZN Civic Movement group in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group said that 18 RRAs and civic organisations had formed an informal group to provide support and learn from each other.

“The KZN RRA and civic group represents from across the province of KZN includes Pietermaritzburg, eThekwini, inland, and the North and South coasts. This also includes the eThekwini RRA, which is an umbrella body of 50 RRAs and civic organisations that covers Amanzimtoti to Hammarsdale,” it said.

The group added that while all members were part of a WhatsApp group, this was the first physical meeting of the group where they were able to share challenges, successes and learn from each other.

“It was agreed at the meeting to formalise the group into the KZN Civic Movement that will comprise all resident and ratepayer associations and civic organisations throughout KZN.

“The formation of this movement is an initiative for residents throughout KZN who are completely frustrated and disillusioned by the failures of municipalities in the province.”

The group said that they were fortunate to have the Kokstad RRA as part of the group.

“They recently won a major court case against the Kokstad Municipality on the high rates that the municipality was charging. This has inspired the rest of the RRAs and civic organisations into action and to hold their municipalities accountable.”

Ish Pradhladh, the president of the eThekwini Ratepayers’ and Residents’ Association (ERRA) and chairperson of the Reservoir Hills Ratepayer and Residents’ Association (RHRRA), said that Infrastructure and service delivery was failing.

“Now is the time for residents to take the bull by the horns and to hold our municipalities accountable. It’s our money and we have the right to service delivery,” he said.

Craig Millar, from the Hilton RRA, said that it was important for civic bodies to work together to improve the delivery of services to all residents and ratepayers.

“By pooling resources and working together we can achieve more, and we welcome the formation of a body that can help co-ordinate our activities and plan strategically.”

Jay Govender, the secretary of the Tongaat Ratepayers’ Association, said that oThongathi members who attended the meeting were extremely motivated and committed to working towards a united movement.

“We are a newly formed association, and we feel extremely privileged to belong to an umbrella body with such vast experience and knowledge that will make us a success in our communities,” she said.

Kantha Naidoo, the chairperson of Lincoln Meade RRA in Pietermaritzburg, said that members found the meeting to be very productive.

“It was inspiring to see so many active hard-working citizens enthusiastic about getting the areas right, and equal service to all. In the end what it boils down to, is that each of us as organisations are now getting united in getting the services we pay for,” said Naidoo.

The group called on residents’ and ratepayers’ associations as well as civic organisations throughout KZN that were interested in joining the KZN Civic Movement to contact Anthony Waldhausen at [email protected] / 072 536 2978.

