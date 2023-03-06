Fifteen-year-old injured while swimming in a tidal pool in Ballito

Emergency services vehicles parked on a road near the beach A teen was injured while swimming in a tidal pool in Ballito. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

Durban - A teenager was injured while swimming in a tidal pool in Ballito on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said both IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search and Rescue responded to reports of a person who had sustained injuries while swimming in a tidal pool.

“On arrival of paramedics and rescue personnel it was found that a 15 year old had sustained moderate injuries,” he said.

Meyrick said the teen was treated on scene and transported through to a nearby facility by IPSS Medical Rescue for further care.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Friday, Medi Response paramedics responded to reports of a drowning in progress at Willard’s Beach in Ballito.

“On arrival of advanced life support paramedics, it was established that an elderly female had experienced difficulty whilst swimming at sea and was washed over rocks,”said Medi Response.

Medi Response said the patient was removed from the surf and attended to by the KwaDakuza Lifeguards. She was then carried off of the beach and transported to a medical facility for further care.

In January, IOL reported that the body of a man was found floating in the tidal pool at Salt Rock on the KZN North Coast.

According to paramedics an early morning swimmer found the body of a young man floating in the pool.

While in an unrelated incident, also in January, The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported that a man rushed to a hospital after sustaining a spinal injury when he dived into Clark Bay tidal pool in Ballito.

