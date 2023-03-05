Zulu monarch to open KZN house of traditional leaders in Ulundi

His Majesty, the king of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini will preside over the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in the old legislature building in Ulundi on Tuesday, March 7. King of the Zulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini will preside over the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders on Tuesday. Picture: 1860 Heritage Centre

Durban - The King of the Zulu nation, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, will preside over the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders in the old legislature building in Ulundi on Tuesday.

KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi said this was a significant event.

“This opening is a significant moment in the province’s yearly calendar, and will be attended by the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal Nomusa Dube-Ncube and myself as the KwaZulu-Natal Cogta MEC.”

Moloi added that members of the media were invited to attend the event.

“His Majesty will address the house and give direction on pertinent issues affecting amakhosi and the communities they lead,” she said.

Inkosi Rupert Sifiso Shinga, the chairperson of the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders, said amakhosi in KZN would embark on outreach programmes in Ulundi on Monday ahead of the opening.

“The KZN Provincial House – under the leadership of its chairperson, Inkosi Rupert Sifiso Shinga – will, along with social partners and local leaders, pay visits to two schools in the Ulundi Local Municipality under the ‘Giving Back to Communities’ initiative,” said Shinga.

Shinga added that the amakhosi would meet with community members to discuss important issues.

“Thereafter the party will converge with members of the community under the municipality’s ward 21 to engage in a number of things, including social issues, arts and culture, and sports,” he said.

THE MERCURY