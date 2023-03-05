The trial of July unrest instigator ‘accused’ Bonginkosi Khanyile set to be heard in December

Bonginkosi Khanyile Bonginkosi Khanyile at Durban Magistrate’s court for inciting violence during last year’s unrest. File Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

Durban - The matter of the State versus July unrest instigator accused Bonginkosi Khanyile returned to the Durban Regional Court on Friday where trial dates were set according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the trial dates were set down by the State in consultation with Khanyile’s legal representative for the trial to be heard.

“The trial dates are December 11 to 14, and January 22 to February 3, 2024,” she said.

Ramkisson-Kara Khanyile’s bail was extended.

“He faces charges of incitement to commit public violence as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act, related to the unrest that took place in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021,” she said.

The Mercury’s sister publication, the Daily News reported last September that Khanyile had changed his legal team, causing further delays of his trial.

At the time of the report Ramkisson-Kara said the State had planned for and was prepared to proceed with the trial on August 15. However, at that time Khanyile advised the court that he wanted to enlist the services of an advocate.

According to the report, senior State advocate Yuri Gangai told the court that the delays were a deliberate attempt by the defence to frustrate the process.

However, the court said while the situation was not acceptable, Khanyile could not be prejudiced by not having proper legal representation, and therefore granted an adjournment to September 30.

The NPA said the case was then remanded to set trial dates.

In 2019, another report said Khanyile was sentenced to three years of house arrest after being convicted on public violence charges which emanated from the #FeesMustFall campaign that he led in 2016.

