KZN MEC offers condolences after accident claims the life of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his protector

Durban -- KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Mbali Frazer is saddened by the death of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe and his protector in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning.

The department said this comes after reports of a terrible accident, which claimed the lives of Makgoe and his protector in the early hours of the morning.

Frazer conveyed her condolences to the families, friends and all those who worked with Makgoe in ensuring that pupils in Free State Province get the best education they deserve.

“It is a sad day for the people of the Free State and the entire nation. The hard work of educators under the guidance of Education MECs becomes a product of the entire nation, so it is a great loss for all of us,” said Frazer.

In a statement on Sunday, Sello Dithebe, the spokesperson of Free State Premier Sefora Ntombela, said the Free State Emergency Services crews responded to an accident outside Winburg on the N1 at about 1:30am.

“On arrival, they found a light motor vehicle that collided with two cows and three occupants were trapped inside it.

“They used the jaws of life to free the occupants and unfortunately, two were declared dead on the scene -- MEC for Education Mr. Tate Makgoe and one Male Protector,” said Dithebe.

He said the driver of the vehicle suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Winburg Hospital to be stabilised and will later be transported to Bloemfontein.

THE MERCURY