eThekwini allocates land for new police station in Mariannhill

Yellow police crime scene tape The new police station will hopefully reduce levels of crime in the area. Picture: Supplied

Durban - The eThekwini Municipality has said the allocation of land in Mariannhill for a police station to be built there is a boost for the battle against crime in the Durban area, as well as other surrounding areas.

The city said the land had been allocated by the municipality to the Department of Public Works for the building of a police station in the area.

It said the council voted in favour of allocating a parcel of land for this purpose last week.

“The current police station serves a wide area covering six wards and is operating out of park homes, which makes the working conditions of the police difficult and causes congestion for members of the public who use the station,” said the city.

Durban’s mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the decision to allocate land for a new police station was a clear demonstration of the city’s commitment to fighting crime.

“Having this police station is going to enhance the good work of our law enforcement agencies in fighting crime.

“It will also give communities the confidence of knowing that fighting crime tops the list of the government’s service delivery agenda,” said Kaunda.

Mariannhill station commander Colonel Muzi Thwala commended councillors and other community leaders for their support in crime-prevention initiatives in the area.

Thwala added that the new station would also make teams more accessible to the communities they served.

