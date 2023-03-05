Elderly woman found murdered in her KwaDukuza home following alleged house robbery

IPSS Medical Rescue ambulance IPSS Medical Rescue responded to the KwaDukuza area after an elderly woman was found stabbed to death in her home on Thursday. Picture: Supplied

Durban - A 75-year-old woman was found dead in her home in KwaDukuza, formerly known as Stanger, with multiple stab wounds last week.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick said IPSS received a call for an unresponsive elderly female in the KwaDukuza area.

“On arrival of IPSS Medical Rescue crews, it was discovered that the elderly female was lying in a pool of blood with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds,” he said.

Meyrick said the incident appeared to have happened a few hours before IPSS Medical Rescue was contacted.

“Unfortunately, the elderly woman was declared deceased on scene,” he said.

He added that the SAPS had been contacted and the scene was handed over to them for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that KwaDukuza SAPS were investigating charges of murder and house robbery.

She said the 75-year-old woman had been found with multiple stab wounds inside the house.

“It is alleged that on March 2, 2023, the body of a woman was found inside the house… in KwaDukuza, and the house was ransacked,” Gwala said.

She added that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

IPSS offered their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

THE MERCURY