Goods stolen from a business in Umbilo recovered after a chase on Queen Nandi Drive

Durban – Blue Security armed response officers recovered goods stolen from a business in Umbilo yesterday (Thursday) morning on Queen Nandi Drive after the suspects opened fire at them.

Max Naicker, operations manager at Blue Security, said officers immediately responded to a panic activation at a business where suspects had assaulted the guard.

“With additional back-up from officers and the area manager, the officers pursued the suspect’s bakkie, loaded with tyres, heading north on the N2 Highway.”

Naicker said the chase continued onto Queen Nandi Drive where the suspects unsuccessfully fired shots at the Blue Security vehicles.

“The members successfully recovered the tyre-filled bakkie on Nandi Drive when the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled into bushes.”

In a separate incident yesterday, Naicker said a suspect was arrested by members of Blue Security after breaking into an auto restore workshop in Hillcrest.

“The armed response officers responded to an alarm activation and found a broken back window. Back-up was sent, and the officers covered all store entrances. The suspect was spotted inside the store trying to open the roller door.”

He said armed response officers painstakingly searched the workshop and apprehended the suspect.

